Chipotle giving away 250,000 burritos to healthcare workers. But you need to act fast

Healthcare workers have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year now, and Chipotle wants to honor them with a free meal.

Chipotle said Tuesday it’s giving away 250,000 burritos to medical professionals.

Healthcare workers can sign up for a free burrito here starting at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 29.

You’ll need your employee ID when filling out the application, Chipotle said.

After you submit the form, you’ll receive an email within a week to let you know you’ve been approved. Five days later, you’ll be emailed a code for a free entree.

Enter that code at checkout online or through the app. You can also redeem the offer in-store, Chipotle told McClatchy News.

Codes expire on May 31. You can only apply for a free burrito once.

Not a healthcare worker? You can show your appreciation for their work during the pandemic by commenting with messages of support on Chipotle’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok posts.

The chain will post some on its virtual Wall of Gratitude.

Beginning Wednesday, Chipotle will also match 10% of special e-gift card sales and donate the money to the American Nurses Foundation, which “supports research, education and scholarships, which improve health, wellness and patient care.”

Healthcare workers were hit especially hard by the virus, working in overcrowded hospitals with a shortage of personal protective equipment.

An investigation by The Guardian and Kaiser Health found that more than 3,600 U.S. healthcare workers died during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses accounted for 32% of those deaths followed by healthcare support workers at 20%, the report showed. Physicians accounted for 17% of deaths.

