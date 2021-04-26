Hundreds of animals die in pet store fire in North Carolina. The survivors need homes

Getty / iStock photo

A Fayetteville, North Carolina pet store went up in flames Sunday night and nearly all the animals inside died.

When firefighters arrived at Aqua-Rama Pet Center just after 7:30 p.m., smoke was billowing from the roof, and flames broke through soon after, according to a Fayetteville Fire Department release. The ceiling eventually collapsed, forcing one crew inside to evacuate to safety.

Nobody was hurt during the blaze, the department said. But outlets report that hundreds of potential pets died.

Only a small number of animals survived, Shayanne Orme, the owner’s granddaughter, told the Fayetteville Observer; some turtles, a few snakes, a handful of fish, a rabbit and a badly hurt macaw, all together about 3% of Aqua-Rama’s animals.

“That’s what my pop is upset about,” she told the outlet. “He’s not upset about the building, he’s upset about all the animals that were in it.”

Monday morning, owner Joe Spano put the word out that these pets need homes. He’s giving them away.

“We just want to save as many animals as we can,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to an FFD release.