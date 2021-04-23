News briefs

Biden will travel to UK and Belgium for first foreign trip

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, U.K., and a NATO meeting in Brussels this June in during what will be his first foreign trip as U.S. president, the White House announced Friday.

“This trip will highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the trans-Atlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The trip signals a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic, which has largely halted international travel — including among world leaders. Biden only last week hosted a foreign leader — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga — for the first time at the White House, and the U.S. held this week’s global climate summit virtually.

Last year’s Group of Seven meeting was scheduled to be hosted by former President Donald Trump at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, but was ultimately scrapped when other nations expressed reservations about in-person travel.

Biden will be the second consecutive president to forgo the modern presidential tradition of making Canada the first foreign visit. Trump instead traveled to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, the Vatican and Belgium for his first trip abroad. But Biden hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his first virtual summit, and spoke with the Canadian leader about vaccine supply earlier this week.

The G-7 talks will focus on “public health, economic recovery, and climate change, and demonstrate solidarity and shared values among major democracies,” and Biden will hold bilateral meetings with other leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Psaki said. In Brussels, Biden will also participate in a U.S.-EU Summit to discuss health, economic, climate change and foreign policy concerns.

—Bloomberg News

DOJ considering charging Derek Chauvin over 2017 incident, report says

The Department of Justice is reportedly considering charging Derek Chauvin over a 2017 incident that came to light while prosecutors were preparing their case against the former Minneapolis officer convicted Tuesday of killing George Floyd.

ABC News reports that the DOJ’s investigation centers on footage of Chauvin striking a Black teenager so hard that the 14-year-old required stitches, then kneeling on that teen for almost 17 minutes — mostly putting pressure on his upper back — while the child complained he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes before the unarmed 46-year-old Black man died last year after also begging the veteran officer for air.

A state prosecutor wrote of the 2017 incident that “videos show a far more violent and forceful treatment of this child than Chauvin describes in his report,” yet no action was taken against the now 45-year-old former cop. ABC said feds are now considering pressing charges against Chauvin for the 2017 event, who is awaiting sentencing for Floyd’s murder, based on evidence including videos from body cameras.

The Minneapolis Police Department was reportedly made aware of the DOJ investigation and has pledged its cooperation.

The alleged abuse occurred when a Minneapolis mom called police claiming her son and daughter were attacking her. Prosecutors said Chauvin “applied a neck restraint, causing the child to lose consciousness and go to the ground.”

—New York Daily News

Russian opposition leader Navalny stopping hunger strike

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he’s ending a 24-day hunger strike that had fueled tensions with the West and sparked concern the Kremlin’s most prominent critic could die in prison.

“I am starting to exit the hunger strike,” Navalny said on his Instagram account on Friday. “According to the rules, it will take the same 24 days, and they say, it will be even harder.”

Navalny’s plight was a major source of tension between the Kremlin and the West, with the White House warning of unspecified consequences if he dies. The 44-year-old opposition politician made the decision to stop his protest action after getting access to outside doctors for his deteriorating health, a demand he made when he stopped eating on March 31.

Tens of thousands of people joined protests in cities around Russia this week to demand medical care for Navalny in the biggest unsanctioned demonstrations since his sentencing in February. The police detained over 1,900 people around Russia at the rallies, according to monitoring group OVD-Info.

The protests were what drove the authorities to seek an outside exam for Navalny and then provide the results to his medical team, his ally Leonid Volkov wrote on Twitter.

The Kremlin’s human rights ombudsman, Tatiana Moskalkova, said Wednesday that Navalny’s life isn’t at risk and that he’s getting all necessary care including an intravenous drip.

—Bloomberg News

Florida man arrested in connection with 1985 rape and murder of 78-year-old woman

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — It took almost 36 years, but detectives say they have finally arrested a man in the kidnapping, raping and murdering a 78-year-old woman who wandered off one afternoon in Palm Beach County.

Mildred Lee Matheny left her sister’s home in Lake Worth Beach on the afternoon of April 27, 1985, and never returned. She was believed to have dementia, detectives said.

The retired nurse was found naked and bloody from blows to her head and face. Her discarded clothes were strewn around her, and her blood-stained dentures were found in the dirt. She died days later.

Without suspects or leads, the case went cold until new DNA tests identified a potential killer: Richard Curtis Lange Sr., 61, of Boynton Beach, who was arrested Thursday. He denied knowing anything about Matheny’s death.

Gary Matheny, the victim’s 88-year-old son who lives in Arkansas, said Friday he is “joyful that they finally have the culprit.”

“It was a terrible death for my mother,” he told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

—South Florida Sun Sentinel

———