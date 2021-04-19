California estate where YouTube was created hits market for $5.7 million. Take a look

While it’s not a tale that’s as old as time, it’s one that those in Silicon Valley know all too well: A group of no-names hitting tech gold by creating a billion-dollar company in their very . The Bay Area garage where YouTube was born has landed on the Northern California market — the house, of course, is included.

The two-car garage where Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Jawed Karim created the online video platform that was sold to Google in 2006 for $1.65 billion is part of the 3,256-square-foot house Hurley lived in at the time in Menlo Park that is listed for almost $5.7 million, SF Gate reported.

In addition to founding YouTube, Hurley was an ex-PayPal graphic designer, the Mercury News reported.

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house (each bedroom has its own bathroom) is a classic style throughout two stories, the listing on Realtor.com said.

“Relaxed living room doubles as a cinema with retractable 160 screen, 4K projector, and wired for 11-zone Dolby Atmos surround sound for the true theater experience,” the listing describes. “Formal dining room, butler’s pantry, fabulous remodeled kitchen, casual dining room, and family room combo. Hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet upstairs.”

Three bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the second floor. In the backyard is a large spa.

Caitlin Darke holds the listing with Compass.