Protesters detained at Raleigh police brutality march

Several protesters were taken into custody Sunday night after authorities in North Carolina declared a police brutality demonstration an “unlawful assembly.”

For a third night in a row, demonstrators marched through downtown Raleigh protesting the police killings of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota and 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago.

The evening started as a vigil for Wright, Toledo and others killed by police.

Around 8 p.m. about a 100 people began marching and chanting, “no justice, no peace, abolish the police.” Several people in the crowd threw eggs toward camera crews and police cars, news outlets reported.

The crowd continued to move forward, burning American flags, overturning garbage cans and throwing more eggs.

Police followed the crowd and at one point said over a loudspeaker that protesters needed to leave the street and remain on the sidewalk as they were engaging in an “unlawful assembly.”

When protesters neared the old State Capitol building, police exited their vehicles and began chasing the crowd, which dispersed onto the sidewalk, news outlets reported.

Reporters on the scene said at least seven people were taken into custody.