Hundreds gather for peaceful rally in St. Paul

About 300 protesters gathered Sunday afternoon in front of the governor's residence on Summit Avenue before marching about an hour through the streets of St. Paul, Minnesota.

The protesters chanted, often to the beat of a drum, repeating Daunte Wright's name and the names of other victims of police-involved shootings in Minnesota and across the country.

The peaceful rally came exactly one week after Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a white police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Wright's brother Damik attended Sunday's rally.

As the crowd marched a few blocks on Grand Avenue, dozens of shoppers and diners stepped out of businesses to watch and take videos of the demonstrators holding up "Black Lives Matter" signs and shouting in unison, "No justice, no peace! Prosecute the police!"

The group paused at a few points on Milton Street to hear from speakers and kneel for a moment of silence and prayer. By 4 p.m., the protesters had returned to the governor's residence on Summit Avenue and the crowd quickly dispersed.

In Brookyn Center meanwhile, Mayor Mike Elliott declared a citywide curfew starting at 11 p.m. Sunday and extending until 6 a.m. Monday. Protesters will be notified up to an hour before the curfew starts to give them time to safely leave the area.

The curfew won't apply to those going to work or religious services, law enforcement officials, the homeless, those needing medical care, or members of the media.