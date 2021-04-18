Minnesota police fatally shoot armed carjacking suspect

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in a Minneapolis suburb shot and killed an armed carjacking suspect after he fled from a moving vehicle and appeared to try to carjack a second vehicle on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville on Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was en route to the scene, at Interstate 35W and Hwy. 13.

The highway was closed in both directions.

Video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed the man leaping out of a moving white car, then running along the median and into traffic. It appears he pointed a gun at a white SUV, which drove across the median and into oncoming traffic to escape.

According to emergency scanner traffic audio, the suspect was westbound on Burnsville Parkway in a stolen vehicle and ran a red light at Buckhill Road. Officers in pursuit reported that the suspect fired twice out the back window of the stolen vehicle.

"We have not returned fire," one officer reported back to dispatch, adding that officers were OK and giving commands to the suspect.

Officers told dispatch that the suspect had a handgun.

At one point an officer said the suspect's vehicle was losing a tire and told officers in pursuit to back off.

Reports of the police shooting spread through a crowd on protesters outside the residence of Gov. Tim Walz in St. Paul.

Word came as demonstrators were taking a knee during a moment of silence outside Walz's mansion. Some in the crowd said they were planning on heading to Burnsville, about 15 miles south of downtown Minneapolis, while organizers told protesters to go to Brooklyn Center instead.

Details on the suspect were not immediately known. It's unknown if anyone was injured.