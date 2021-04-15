USS Bonhomme Richard towed out of San Diego, bound for a Texas scrapyard

SAN DIEGO — The former amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard left San Diego Thursday morning for the last time, bound for a Brownsville, Texas, scrapyard. The ship, ravaged in a July fire, will be cut apart and sold for scrap, according to the Navy.

The ship burned for four days in July as temperatures on board climbed to more than 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. Noxious black smoke choked nearby neighborhoods until Navy and federal firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. More than 400 sailors from 16 San Diego-based ships assisted in firefighting efforts.

Navy officials said the fire likely started in the lower vehicle storage area. It burned most of the ship's interior from the waterline up.

In December, the Navy declared the ship a total loss, saying the price to repair or repurpose the 22-year-old vessel, estimated at $2.5 billion to $3.2 billion, was too steep.

The ship was decommissioned at a small pierside ceremony Wednesday on Naval Base San Diego.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. One member of the crew had his off-base residence searched in August but no charges have been filed in the case, a Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesman told The San Diego Union-Tribune on Monday.