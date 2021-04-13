Nike wants your lightly worn sneakers — to resell them at some US stores. Here’s why

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, a Nike company logo is displayed outside a Nike store in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, FILE) AP

If your new pair of Nike sneakers just aren’t working out, they could have a second life as part of the footwear company’s new refurbishment program.

Nike announced Monday that it plans to resell lightly worn sneakers and those with cosmetic flaws “at a value to customers.”

Nike Refurbished is available at eight stores and will expand to 15 by the end of the month, CNBC reported. The Oregon-based company plans to expand Nike Refurbished to other stores throughout the year.

The program is part of Nike’s ongoing effort to scale back its waste.

Here’s how it works:

Shoes returned within Nike’s 60-day window that meet the refurbishment criteria are inspected and spruced up by hand so they look as close to new as possible. Team members then assess the shoe to assign it a condition grade and send it to a participating store.

The sneakers are then priced based on model and grade then displayed in a specific area of the store, CNN reported.

Nike Refurbished will land at 15 stores by the end of April, the company said. Nike

Shoes that are part of the refurbishment program are also eligible for Nike’s 60-day return window, so shoppers can return their refurbished shoes if the pair isn’t what they’re after.

Nike said men’s and women’s shoes including VaporMax, Air Max and React brands are included in the refurbishment program, CNN reported. It expects to add kids’ shoes by summer.

Participating stores include those in:

Arizona

Glendale

California

East Los Angeles

Gilroy

Vacaville

Colorado

Castle Rock

Florida

Estero

Tampa

Georgia

Woodstock

Mississippi

Gulfport

Nebraska

Gretna

Ohio

Monroe

Oregon

Lincoln City

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach

Tennessee

Servierville

Wisconsin

Pleasant Prairie

Shoes that aren’t able to refurbished will either be donated or recycled into Nike Grind, which is used in turf, indoor courts, carpet padding, playgrounds and other products.

Nike has said it plans to power its owned-and-operated facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2025 and reduce its carbon emissions 30% by 2030.

