Hit-and-run driver in Florida kills federal judge, hits boy, claims she’s Harry Potter, cops say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A driver struck and killed a New York federal judge on North Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton on Friday, according to police. The driver then drove away and hit a 6-year-old boy.

The child’s condition is unknown.

Operating the vehicle was Nastasia Snape, 23, of North Lauderdale, police reports say.

At least three witnesses told cops that Snape was driving erratically as she made her way northbound on Ocean Boulevard. At NW 40th Street, Snape swerved onto the sidewalk, striking Sandra Feuerstein, 75, the report says.

Snape sped on, striking the boy as he made his way across the crosswalk, according to the report.

She didn’t stop until she reached Delray Beach, where officers found her unconscious inside her vehicle, which had crashed at an intersection, arrest documents state.

As a Delray Beach Police officer approached the crashed car, “he could see Snape begin to convulse and have seizure-like movements,” the report says.

Snape came to shortly thereafter, but was unable to make eye contact or hold conversation. Once inside an ambulance, she “began to scream and fight with medics stating that she was ‘Harry Potter,’” the report reads.

The paramedics had to give Snape 400 milligrams of ketamine to calm her down. At the hospital, officers found a designer drug known as “T” in her purse, the report says.

Snape, who shares a last name with Severus Snape, a main character in the Harry Potter novels, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving injury.

If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

In New York, court officials are mourning for their dead colleague.

“Judge Feuerstein was a treasured member of our Eastern District bench,” Eastern District of New York District Court Executive Eugene Corcoran said in a statement to the New York Daily News. “Her eccentric style and warm personality lit up the courtroom. She will be missed by her colleagues and litigants alike.”

Florida is deadliest state in the nation for pedestrians, according to Smart Growth America, a pedestrian-safety organization.