Benjamin Crump, lawyer for George Floyd’s family, a familiar name in Florida

PALM BEACH, Fla. — As people around the world watch the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd last year, one name and face may be recognizable especially to those living in Florida: attorney Benjamin Crump.

Crump, a nationally known civil rights attorney, represents Floyd's family and called the 46-year-old's death "a tipping point" in the discourse of police violence against Black people. He said that "when George Floyd said he couldn't breathe, we couldn't breathe."

Before Floyd, Crump represented the victims' families in two prominent Florida cases: Trayvon Martin and Corey Jones.

In 2012, Martin, a 17-year-old South Florida native, was shot and killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in Sanford, northeast of Orlando. Zimmerman claimed self-defense against the unarmed teen and was eventually acquitted at his trial.

Crump, who received his undergraduate and law degree from Florida State University and still has an office in Tallahassee, won a wrongful death suit for the family.

In October 2015, Corey Jones was on the line with roadside assistance to help him tow his SUV, which had broken down on Interstate 95's southbound off-ramp at PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.

Nouman Raja, a city police officer at the time, sped the wrong way up the ramp in an unmarked van and came out of the vehicle in plain clothes.

Though Raja told investigators he introduced himself as a police officer, the audio recording of Jones' phone call with roadside assistance captured no such interaction. Instead, it recorded yelling from Raja and then gunfire.

Jones, 31, was shot several times, including in the back, according to investigators.

Raja eventually was charged and then convicted in March 2019 of armed manslaughter and first-degree attempted murder.

After Raja was sentenced to 25 years in prison, Crump said Raja's sentence was "a small price to pay for denying Corey Jones the opportunity to see the rest of his life."

When Chauvin's trial began this week, Crump and Floyd's family and supporters kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds outside the courthouse. It represented the amount of time Chauvin had his knee on top of Floyd's neck as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe and onlookers begged the officer to stop.