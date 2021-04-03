National

Johnson and Johnson takes full responsibility for COVID-19 vaccine output issue

EDUARD GISMATULLIN Bloomberg News

Johnson & Johnson is assuming full responsibility on the manufacturing of a drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine at Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Bayview facility, the company said in a statement.

It will add dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and “significantly” increase the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel at the site, according to the statement.

The company will work closely with the Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use authorization of the specific facility, adding that all its doses so far have met regulatory quality standards. The company said it expects to deliver almost 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by the end of May.

  Comments  

National

Andrew Yang returns to NYC mayoral campaign trail after kidney stone

National

Federal government considers two more California sites to house unaccompanied migrant children

National

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

April 03, 2021 9:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service