U.S. Capitol on lockdown after police officers rammed by vehicle, suspect in custody

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown and two officers are injured after someone rammed into them with a vehicle at an access point, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

The suspect is reportedly dead, according to The Associated Press and other media outlets.

Police said they shot the suspect, who stepped out of the vehicle with a knife, Bloomberg reported.

Both officers and the suspect were taken to a hospital, Capitol Police said.

“At least one” of the officers is in serious condition, the Associated Press reported.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021 Capitol staff just got this text message



I’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021 A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021 Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

On Jan. 6, a mob in support of then-president Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers worked to certify results of the 2020 election, following weeks of baseless claims from Trump that the election was fraudulent.

Five died during the attack, and Trump was again impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, this time on charges of inciting an insurrection. He was later acquitted by the Senate.

Additional perimeter fencing put up around the Capitol after the riot was removed in late March, but an inner perimeter fence still remains in place.

Spring recess is in session for Congress, and no lawmakers were inside the building, NBC reported.