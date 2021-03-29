Funeral Mass for fallen Boulder Officer Eric Talley imparts messages of faith, hope and love

DENVER — The candles surrounding the casket containing the mortal remains of fallen Boulder police Officer Eric Talley may have appeared to burn a little differently Monday than others illuminating the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

Perhaps a little brighter.

They were made of unbleached wax, instead of the bleached variety normally used in worship services, said the Rev. James Jackson, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish in Littleton, who delivered the sermon at the Catholic funeral Mass for Talley.

“He has gone to God just as he was created — unbleached,” Jackson said.

The Solemn High Requiem Mass featured traditional prayers sung in Latin and other rituals common to the formal service for 400 invited family and friends — half the capacity of the downtown cathedral. The event was not open to the public but was livestreamed online, with more than 1,400 people watching.

When Talley died a week ago, along with nine other people killed in a mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, his life was altered but not ended, Jackson said.

“The soul is not dissolved but changed,” he said.

And presumably in heaven, said Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila, who heads the Archdiocese of Denver and delivered brief remarks during the service.

As Jesus told his followers there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends, Talley lived by that decree, Aquila said.

“It was evident he was a man of God,” the archbishop said, a man who put Christ and his family first.

A man who had told his father, Shay Talley, that when people were in danger, he didn’t think he could stand by and wait for backup and who said he had had a vision that he thought was God while he was in a grocery store, his father had told media after his death last week.

“He has returned to God,” Aquila said.

Talley, a father of seven, regularly stopped by St. Martin de Porres church in Boulder, across the street from the grocery store where the mass shooting happened, and participated in its events, according to the archdiocese.

St. Martin de Porres, the patron of the parish, experienced tragedy and hardship in his life.

“And so, we ask for his intercession in these difficult circumstances, that God would bring good out of this great evil,” the archdiocese said in a statement.

Jackson spoke of faith and hope at the Mass for Talley, with the Easter messages of resurrection and victory over death.

“Where was God last Monday?“ he said many people wondered.

Jesus was there in Boulder, absorbing and bearing all the pain, anguish and distress — “he is the one victim for us all,” he said.

In the early afternoon sunshine, the church bells tolled as attendees exited the front steps of the cathedral, the family clutching each other in grief. They headed to a reception at a nearby Knights of Columbus Hall.

Surrounded by an adult sex shop, liquor stores and boarded up buildings, the neighborhood around the cathedral is rife with streetwalkers and those hanging out, bumming a cigarette or spare change.

“This neighborhood has never been quieter and somber,” said resident Mike Broemmel, who lives in the area and stood outside the church.

“Usually, it’s a zoo. If you want entertainment, you waltz over here.”

The family and casket were escorted away by rows of law enforcement officers on motorcycles from Lakewood, Aurora and Westminster police departments, Jefferson County and Colorado State Patrol, and other first responders, including a fire truck waving a large flag.

Broemmel said he felt compelled to pay his respects.

“It’s so hard when you live in Colorado to get your head around these mass shootings that keep happening,” he said. “It’s just tragic.”

The family also received support from the Colorado Fallen Heroes Foundation, said Archdiocesan spokesman Mark Haas. The organization of law enforcement and other volunteers assist to help take burden off the impacted law enforcement agency.

Jim Moore, who lives about 8 miles away, also stood outside the church, waving an American flag.

“The police have had such a tough year,” he said. “I wanted to honor this officer who ran into danger to save lives and distinguished his own in the process.”

A second service, open to the public, will be held at Tuesday morning at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette. Among the speakers will be Father Dan Nolan, parochial vicar at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Littleton. Talley will be buried afterward.

Talley's casket was draped in a large American flag before pallbearers carried it down the cathedral steps Monday.

“Oh, Lord,” said one woman in the crowd on the sidewalk, a sob catching in her throat.