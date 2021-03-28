Helicopter crash in Alaska kills 5; sole survivor in serious condition

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Five are dead and one surviving passenger is in serious condition after a helicopter crashed Saturday night in the area of Knik Glacier, according to an online report Sunday from the Alaska State Troopers.

A team from Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was dispatched to the crash site just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, troopers wrote, after state troopers received a report of an overdue helicopter and the location of possible crash debris. It wasn’t immediately clear from the trooper statement whether the crash site was on or near the glacier.

Troopers wrote that the rescue team arrived to find five occupants of the helicopter dead and one survivor, who was transported for medical care. “The survivor is currently in serious but stable condition,” troopers wrote Sunday morning.

The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Army National Guard and Alaska Mountain Rescue Group will attempt recovery efforts at the crash site Sunday, troopers wrote, and next of kin notifications are ongoing. The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

A flight restriction has been put in place until 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Knik Glacier for a recovery mission.