Armed man arrested at University of Kentucky hospital

Police arrested an armed man as he left a Kentucky hospital after receiving a tip from another police department that he was in the area.

A large police presence was at the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital emergency room Thursday and university officials asked students and visitors to stay away from the area.

University of Kentucky Police Chief Joe Monroe said the man, Bryan Carroll of Versailles, was arrested without incident as soon as he exited the hospital. He was at the hospital to visit a family member, Monroe said. He was carrying firearms.

The chief said officers also found body armor and possible explosive devices in his car.

The campus police were tipped by police in Versailles, Monroe said.

Carroll, 44, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, use of a weapon of mass destruction, resisting arrest and several other charges, according to media reports. Monroe also said Carroll could face federal charges.

The university sent out a campus alert around 11 a.m. asking people to avoid the area. University officials said other parts of the campus were safe and operating normally. Officials gave the all-clear about four hours later.

The FBI, campus police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on the scene.