Clerk wins $150,000 on lottery ticket he bought at the Louisiana store where he works

A convenience store clerk in Louisiana says he plans to pad his retirement fund after winning $150,024 on a lottery ticket he purchased at work last week.

Michael Doran picked up a multiboard Powerball ticket from the Club Grocery on Highway 18 in Edgard, about 40 miles west of New Orleans, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation. He’s worked at the shop for nearly 15 years and said he was stunned when he realized he’d won multiple cash prizes.

“I can’t believe it, what a blessing!” Doran said, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

He won $50,000 on one line after matching four white ball numbers, plus the red Powerball number in the March 20 drawing, lottery officials said.

Doran then matched one white ball number and a red Powerball number on a second line, and on a third line, matched a single red Powerball number to win $4 apiece.

The Louisiana man instantly tripled his winnings, thanks to his decision to add the Power Play option to his ticket for $1.

Doran called the win “a chance at life-changing financial security,” and said he looks forward to contributing to his grandchildren’s education, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $220 million with the next drawing scheduled for Wednesday night.