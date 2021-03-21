Man arrested after drone found with a bag of heroin on board, Los Angeles-area police say

LOS ANGELES — Simi Valley police arrested a man who they say was operating a drone with a bag of heroin onboard.

John Piani, 51, was taken into custody Friday in the 900 block of Enchanted Way on suspicion of selling heroin and methamphetamine, the police department said in a news release. During his arrest, investigators recovered a drone he was operating and found attached to it a bag of what is believed to be heroin, police said.

The investigation is continuing to determine whether Piani was using the drone to sell drugs, police said.

Piani was being held at the Ventura County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail on suspicion of two counts of possessing a controlled substance for sale and one count of controlled substance possession, jail records state. He was next due in court Tuesday to be arraigned.