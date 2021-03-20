Briggs & Stratton power equipment recalled after problems resulted in broken wrists

Log splitters should break logs, not bones. That’s why Briggs & Stratton recalled about 10,400 YTL Log Splitters in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “An incorrect engine ignition coil and flywheel can lead to hard starting and engine kick back, posing an injury hazard to the operator.”

Briggs & Stratton knows about this happening twice, “which resulted in broken wrists.”

This covers YTL Log Splitters with Briggs & Stratton engine No. 15T232-0011-F8, with serial Nos. 1904085275251 through 1905085786452; 1906146333235 through 2004080670911; and 1912319442579 through 2012073736714. The log splitter varieties involved are:

▪ Black Diamond, model No. BDBS32T32, 32-ton.

▪ Crimson, model No. YTL-590-012, 32-ton.

▪ Lumberjack, model No. YTL-007-414.

▪ Performance Built, model No. YTL-007-308.

▪ Brute, model No. YTL-140-701, 30-ton.

▪ Brute, model No. YTL-140-743, 35-ton.

Unsurprisingly, Briggs & Stratton isn’t offering refunds on the $1,400 hunks of equipment. The company wants consumers to top using the splitters and contact an authorized Briggs & Stratton dealer for inspection and repair.

For any questions, call Briggs & Stratton at 800-999-9444, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.