Selfie attempt ends with woman needing rescue high atop bridge, Ohio firefighters say

A woman in Ohio had to be rescued after climbing a historic bridge to snap a selfie, authorities said.

In a statement, Toledo’s Fire and Rescue Department said the 23-year-old “bypassed several safety barriers” when she scaled the northeast tower of the High Level Bridge in downtown Toledo on Thursday night.

Witnesses said they could hear a woman crying out for help, prompting calls to 911.

The woman, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was reportedly trying to take a selfie to post on Instagram when she got stuck. She called a friend and stated that she was too afraid to climb down from the tower, according to WTVG.

Fire rescue crews and Toledo police responded to the scene around 11 p.m., according to a news release. Rescuers faced temperatures in the low 30s and 25 mph wind gusts as they ascended the bridge’s main cable to reach the young woman.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the towers on the High Level Bridge are about 215 feet tall.

Crews used a harness system with safety lines to move the woman from the cable to the catwalk, officials said. Teams then helped her down through a ladder inside the bridge’s main tower, getting her to the ground safely.

“We’re thankful that no one was injured during this rescue but can’t stress enough the danger that this individual put themselves in, as well as the rescuers who had to come to her aid,” rescue officials wrote on Facebook. “There are many takeaways from this incident including never bypass safety systems designed to keep people out, and finally, stay off the bridge.”

The woman was evaluated for injuries and subsequently arrested on charges of inducing panic, WTVG reported.