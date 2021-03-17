Flipped cars and a boat wrapped around tree: Photos show Alabama tornado wreckage

Strong winds lifted up a boat and wrapped it around a tree in Dallas County, Georgia. Screengrab from Central Alabama Electric Cooperative's Facebook page.

Severe storms are forcing many southerners to take shelter, as strong winds and tornadoes uproot trees, damage houses, flip vehicles, and in at least one case, sent a boat flying through the air, photos and videos show.

The Deep South is in the midst of an outbreak of tornadoes, and weather experts have issued a “high risk” warning for Mississippi and Alabama, according to Weather.com

One photo, taken Wednesday by Central Alabama Electric Cooperative workers doing damage control in Dallas County, shows a boat wrapped around a tree by raging winds.

Strong winds lifted up a boat and wrapped it around a tree in Dallas County, Georgia. Screengrab from Central Alabama Electric Cooperative's Facebook page.

“That’s a boat y’all,” the cooperative wrote in a Facebook post. “Please take these storms seriously throughout the afternoon and night.”

Another photo shared to social media shows what appears to be a truck or van flipped over in a field, surrounded by debris. Off to its side sits the roof of a home.

Reports of damage in parts of Chilton County. Chelsea Young sent this to us from Clanton, AL. #alwx @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/4kMPVMGen7 — Matt Daniel (@mattdanielwx) March 17, 2021

Dozens of Alabama counties have been, or still are, under tornado watch.

The first confirmed twister touched down shortly after 1 p.m. in Greene County, WVTM reported, and more tornadoes touched down across the state throughout the day.

The powerful storm system is predicted to push onward into other southern states.

In Georgia, some school districts are canceling in-person classes in favor of virtual learning, due to weather concerns, The Macon Telegraph reported.

Risk of severe weather has risen for South Carolina’s Midlands region to moderate-to-high, The State reported. Widespread severe storms are anticipated.

Much of North Carolina is at “moderate risk” of severe weather, The Raleigh News & Observer reported.