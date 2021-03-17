Postmates driver seen in video taking family’s cat and driving away, Colorado cops say

A Postmates driver was seen on video picking up a tabby cat named Simba and driving away with him after dropping off a delivery, Colorado officials said. Adams County Sheriff’s Office

A Postmates driver was seen on video dropping off a delivery — then taking the family’s cat, Colorado officials said.

Simba, an 11-month-old tabby, was taken from near his home shortly before 10:30 p.m. on March 9, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. He was gone after a Postmates delivery driver dropped off an order, officials said.

We need your help finding Simba! On March 9th Simba was stolen by a Postmates delivery driver around 10:27 pm.A... Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office, Colorado on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Photos show the cat walking next to the delivery driver in a driveway.

The woman was seen picking up Simba and getting in her car with the cat, according to the sheriff’s office. She then drove off with the pet.

“Simba is an 11-month-old orange tabby cat with a pink nose and an “M” above it,” the sheriff’s office said. “He is not microchipped but was wearing a collar tag with a gold circle on it.”

The sheriff’s office contacted Postmates, and officials could not obtain information about the driver. Postmates did not respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Wednesday.