CBS launches investigation into Sharon Osbourne’s defense of Piers Morgan on ‘The Talk’

CBS has launched an internal investigation into an explosive exchange between “The Talk” hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood regarding the backlash stirred up by Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan Markle following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During Wednesday’s episode of the CBS morning show, the 68-year-old Osbourne revealed that she’d been accused of racism after voicing her support for Morgan, who questioned the authenticity of Markle’s mental health struggles during her time living with the royal family.

Markle, the former “Suits” actress, recently revealed in an interview that she had suicidal thoughts, drawing skepticism from Morgan. The controversial television personality called her a liar and then stormed off the “Good Morning Britain” set after getting called out by a fellow host. The broadcast drew more than 40,000 complaints, resulting in Morgan’s departure from the show.

“What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree? Am I saying it right?” Underwood asked Osbourne.

The conversation quickly became tense, with Osbourne demanding Underwood specifically cite an instance when Morgan had said something racist.

“I will ask you again, Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break and I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry ‘cause if anyone should be crying it should be me,” Osbourne said, battling back tears. “Educate me! Tell me when you have heard him say racist things.”

Underwood replied that “it is not the exact words of racism, it’s the implication and the reaction to it.”

“To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist,” Underwood continued. “But right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.”

CBS Network in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter said it had launched an investigation into the segment.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” the statement reads. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review.”

Osbourne has also issued an apology for her remarks.

“After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart, I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday,” she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday night. “I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community.”

“To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over,” Osbourne continued. “There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast. I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better.”