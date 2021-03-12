Colorful Kansas house’s interior awes on Facebook. ‘Every Lego house I’ve ever built’

On the outside, this Wichita, OK home looks perfectly normal. However, Facebook commenters were having a field day with what the house was hiding on the inside. Screen grab from Zillow

The Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” is inspiring colorful comments about one Kansas house that is painted...shall we say, artistically?

The page posted a Zillow link for a property in Wichita that has the interior splashed with bright colors, which was on the market for $128,000 (a sale is now pending on the house). While the outside appears to be your typical, run-of-the-mill suburban house, the inside looks like someone went outside the lines a little in a coloring book.

“Just imagine getting to live in one of Wichita’s most desirable neighborhoods and getting to put your personal mark on this home,” the listing describes. “It’s been well cared for and loved on for 27 years and now it’s your turn!”

While the listing description was eager enough, those on social media let the jokes flow.

“I used to live in Wichita and my parents still do,” said one comment. “That’s actually pretty expensive for that small of a house and the area. Then you add the fact that it was designed by Crayola.”

“Someone worked hard on that kitchen,” another said. “Put the last little swatch of color on that brick back-splash. Stepped back, folded their arms and surveyed their masterpiece and said ‘love it!’ I want the energy of that person.”

“If a Crayola box vomited into a house, you would have this,” said another.

“Someone went to the discounted paint rack and said yup, I can make this work,” one joked.

“IT IS EVERY LEGO HOUSE I’VE EVER BUILT,” said one commenter.

“Today’s house is brought to you by the color...all of them,” joked another.

Strong, primary colors seem to run rabid throughout the two bedroom, one bathroom house a lot of folks on the social media website took notice of, some saying that the 990-square foot house probably once served as a home daycare center.