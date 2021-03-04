Lady Gaga wrote album that launched career in this NYC apartment. It’s now for rent

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Saul Loeb, Pool,File) AP

Lady Gaga fans rejoice: the New York City apartment where the superstar wrote the debut album that would end up setting the pop industry on fire is up for rent for the low price of $2,000 a month – according to NYC standards, of course.

Kitchen, living room area Screen grab from Streeteasy

In the mid-2000s, she was known as Stefani Germanotta when the artist sat down to write “The Fame” in this Lower East Side rental located at 176 Stanton St in Manhattan. The album ended up topping charts all over the world and nabbing Gaga her first Grammy Awards, according to Biography.com.

Gaga lived in the one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment for three years before the album shot her into mega stardom, according to a CBS “60 Minutes” interview she did in 2011.

The apartment itself is on the fourth floor of a walk-up with 10-foot ceilings and an open kitchen nestled inside the living room space, according to the online listing. The living room has one window along with a skylight while the bedroom has two windows.

And yes, the listing does say that the apartment even comes with a full bathtub in the bathroom, something that is apparently a rarity in New York City, along with, yes, ANOTHER WINDOW.

As for what Gaga was paying during her three-year stay? Buzzfeed said it may have been $1,100 a month.

