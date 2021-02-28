Homeowner scares off suspects trying to break in during a police chase, GA cops say

Police say a deputy was shot and critically injured during a chase in Georgia. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police in Georgia got help from a homeowner who shot at two suspects during a chase in which a deputy was shot, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

A Seminole County deputy tried to pull over the driver of a 2500 Chevrolet pickup truck for reckless driving on Saturday, according to a Sunday news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. But police say the driver refused to stop, and the deputy began chasing the truck.

Another deputy joined the chase, and the two men inside the truck began shooting at both deputies, who “returned fire,” the release says.

The pursuit eventually crossed into nearby Decatur County, where local deputies joined the chase, The GBI says.

Once in Decatur County, the driver of the truck pulled into the driveway of a home and the suspects tried to break into the house by “shooting through the door,” according to the release.

But police say the homeowner fired back at the suspects, causing them to run off.

Then, as a Decatur deputy drove into the area, one of the suspects fired at his car — hitting and critically injuring him, according to the GBI.

The suspects drove away in the truck before later crashing into a wooded area, where a Georgia State Patrol helicopter and crew responded and where one of the suspects, 41-year-old Brad Phillips, was “taken into custody without further incident.”

The other suspect, Troy Arthur Phillips, was captured later after “multiple local, state and federal law enforcement officers” joined the manhunt.

“If anyone comes in contact with Phillips, do not approach him,” the GBI said while the search was under way. “He is considered armed and dangerous.”

The deputy who was taken to a hospital for “treatment and surgery” remains in critical condition, police say.