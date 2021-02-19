Bomb squad rushes to suspicious package at Ohio church – and hears unexpected sound

The Butler County Bomb Unit investigated a “suspicious package” outside a church in New Miami, Ohio, and discovered a cat and six kittens inside the bag. Photo from Butler County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

When a “suspicious package” was discovered at an Ohio church this week, it stirred enough concern that a bomb squad rushed to the scene.

The black duffel bag was left at the main entrance of a church in New Miami on Thursday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Its owner was a mystery.

As investigators bravely went nearer to the bag, they heard an unexpected sound, officials say.

They peeked inside to discovered a note written on a napkin.

“Mom’s name is Sprinkles,” the note said. “She began giving birth at 2:00 p.m., Wed. Feb. 17.”

Peeking out of the bag was Sprinkles, a mother cat caring for six newborn kittens.

The sheriff’s office took the cats to Animal Friends Humane Society, a local shelter, where they were “warm, cozy and fed.”

The kittens all got baths because they were soaked in the mother’s urine, while the mom cat received vaccines and appeared to be in good health, according to the animal shelter.

“She’s doing a fantastic job nursing and caring for her babies, and all 7 will be placed with their foster family this afternoon,”Animal Friends Humane Society posted on Facebook.