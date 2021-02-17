The capsules have what makes Viagra and Cialis work. The FDA says that’s a problem

All lots of Adam’s Secret Extra Strength 1500 and Adam’s Secret Extra Strength 3000 capsules, sold at Adamssecret.co in 10-capsule boxes and blister foil sheets, have been recalled as unapproved drugs by the FDA.

The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice said “an FDA laboratory analysis found the product to contain undeclared sildenafil and/or tadalafil,” thus making the capsules “unapproved new drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and therefore subject to recall.”

Sildenafil is the active ingredient in Viagra and Revatio. Tadalafil is the active ingredient in Cialis.

Consumers should return the capsules to wherever they were purchased. Those with questions can e-mail the company at adamssecret.co@gmail.com or by snail mail at 29-31 Industrial Ave. Fairview, NJ 07022.

If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the Food and Drug Administration know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.

The label to Adam’s Secret Extra Strength 1500. FDA

The label to Adam’s Secret Extra Strength 3000 capsules FDA