Model Cara Delevingne’s saucy California estate listed for $3.75 million. Take a look
Models and sisters Cara and Poppy Delevingne have lived it up in their bold bohemian-styled oasis in the Hollywood Hills, but now it’s time to move on. They have put the 4,021-square-foot house on the market for $3.75 million.
“L.A. can be a lonely place. You really have to make an effort to reach out to people,” London-born Delevingne once said to Architectural Digest about her choice in a roommate. “Since one of us was always coming here for one reason or another, being with family just made sense.”
Delevingne purchased the house from “Suicide Squad” co-star Jared Leto in 2016, and she and Poppy added their own personal style, which can be described as playful and vibrant, to the four-bedroom, four-bathroom estate, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Cara especially wanted to put her mark on her bedroom decor.
“The room feels like the Playboy Mansion with a touch of Art Deco and a David Hicks pattern thrown in for good measure,” Cara said to Architectural Digest. “I wanted to reclaim the concept of the bachelor pad and make it my own.”
Along with a gaming room, two separate bars, and a room that can be used as recording studio, the house also has an outdoor space for entertaining, the listing said.
“Set on a leafy quarter-acre lot, the house expands to a secluded backyard with palm trees and a tile swimming pool,” the L.A. Times said. “A wraparound deck overlooks the grounds.”
The model sisters are close and have said they’ve “been like mothers to each other,” W Magazine reported. Poppy explained that their obsession with fashion had began early on when she would play dress up with Cara.
“That grew into this insane fascination: I would dress her up, put makeup on her, and teach her every song and dance,” Poppy said, according to W Magazine. “She became my little doll.”
