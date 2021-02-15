Michigan appeals court OKs medical marijuana for those on probation

DETROIT — Michigan judges may no longer ban the use of medical marijuana by an offender on probation who is a state-registered medical marijuana user, according to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

The court’s 3-0 decision last week was in a published opinion establishing a precedent that judges must now use in subsequent cases statewide. The ruling means that judges and probation officers can’t overrule the protections granted to medical marijuana users by Michigan voters in 2008, when residents approved the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act with 63% voting yes.

Despite voters' overwhelming approval of the law, it took 12 years for Michigan courts to fully recognize the law’s protections, said Michael Komorn, a Farmington Hills lawyer who successfully argued the appeal. The case involved 40-year-old Michael Thue of Traverse City, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to a road-rage incident of assault and battery, then was sentenced to a year on probation – but without permission to use medical marijuana.

That policy has become widely used in Michigan courts, applied not only when judges set conditions for probation but also when they release defendants on bond prior to trial, and when offenders are paroled. Komorn said he believed that the decision should apply to all of those situations, although the ruling doesn’t address parolees or defendants out on bond. The possession of a state registry card to use marijuana legally and for medical purposes “is exactly what this law is intended to protect, but the irony is that it’s taken this long to get recognition of this fundamental principle,” he said.

Komorn’s client, Thue, “had an accident as a kid (and) has a rod in his arm,” and to alleviate pain he uses medical marijuana instead of pharmaceutical drugs such as opioids, Kormorn said.

“He’s convinced that he’s better off with medical cannabis,” he said. Besides arguing the case in his brief to the state Court of Appeals, Komorn fought for Thue in a circuit court hearing in Grand Traverse County. In that hearing, he recalled how a prosecutor had claimed that allowing Thue to use medical marijuana was tantamount to letting people drink alcohol while on probation for drunken driving. Komorn said he shot back: “Really? Since when has there been a medical alcohol law?”

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg told MLive last week that her office had no plans to appeal the Appellate Court ruling. However, she said she believed that the state Legislature would need to revise criminal statutes on bond and parole for the ruling to apply to those situations. Royal Oak criminal defense attorney Barton Morris said he estimated that more than half of the judges in metro Detroit routinely prohibit any use of medical marijuana by the defendants in their courtrooms.

“Some judges say, ‘Oh, you have a card, OK,'” giving the defendant permission to use cannabis, “but others have been very strict” about banning it, Morris said, adding: “We’re already contemplating how some judges are going to try to get around” the court’s ruling.

“I can see some judges (in Oakland County) requesting hearings and requiring people to prove that they have a medical need for marijuana,” even if they possess the state’s registry cards, Morris said.

Obtaining a card requires getting a form filled out and signed by a doctor, attesting to the patient’s need for medical marijuana, and telling how the patient qualifies as possessing a “debilitating medical condition” as defined in state law. Some of the conditions that are approved in Michigan are cancer, chronic pain, Alzheimer’s disease and, most recently, cerebral palsy. As of the end of 2020, there were 243,372 Michiganders who possessed medical marijuana cards, according to the state's website.

The ruling had marijuana advocates across Michigan crowing with excitement on a statewide internet forum moderated by Tim Beck, a retired health care insurance executive and longtime advocate of medical marijuana.

"This really is a big deal," Beck said, in a phone interview Sunday. Beck, a former Detroit resident, retired several years ago to a farm in southwest Michigan. Michigan’s criminal justice system has taken more than a decade, and required a series of court rulings, before judges, prosecutors and police began to respect the wording of the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act, he said.

When the law passed, many officials resisted implementing it because “they were sure it would unleash a wave of addiction, juvenile delinquency, mayhem on the highways and a statewide crime wave, and of course none of that happened,” said Beck. Two decades ago, he bankrolled some of Michigan’s first ballot proposals to allow medical marijuana in cities such as Ferndale.

Only now are authorities beginning to accept that “this is truly a medicine,” he said.