Massive trampoline park brawl leads to eight teens arrested, Illinois cops say

A large brawl erupted at the Elevate Trampoline Park in Peoria, Illinois, police say. Screengrab from Google.

Less than a week after a massive fight during “teen night” at an Illinois trampoline park, eight juveniles have been arrested, police say.

The brawl occurred Feb. 6 at Elevate Trampoline Park in Peoria, where dozens could be seen in a video punching, shoving, stomping and pulling hair. More people could be seen standing and observing, sometimes toppling over each other as they get to a safe distance, or jockeying for a better view.

Additional fights broke out in the lobby and later outside the business, police said in a news release.

Peoria police announced Thursday night that eight teenagers — all between the ages of 13 and 16 — were arrested as a result of the fight. They were charged with mob action and battery and placed in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police have not said what led to the fight. Officers said they smelled pepper spray inside the business, but it’s unclear who dispersed it.

Elevate has reportedly canceled its teen nights following the fight.

“We built our trampoline parks on the foundation of creating a fun, positive and safe place for everyone of all ages to enjoy,” owner Liz Wilson said Monday, according to WMBD. “We are committed more than ever on focusing our efforts to maintain a family friendly environment, where everyone who enters our doors, both guests and staff members, are respected and treated with kindness at all times.”

The incident remains under investigation, police said.