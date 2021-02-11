See it: Windmill House that Marilyn Monroe rented in Hamptons listed at $11.5 million

A windmill home in the Hamptons that served as a retreat for Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller is up for sale for $11.5 million.

The former working windmill, built in 1830, was converted into a home in the 1950s by Faberge cosmetics founder Samuel Rubin. The historic structure is located near Amagansett, New York. It’s been used as a rental home.

“When Rubin bought and converted the windmill into a home in the 1950s, he had tennis courts and used the property to entertain friends,” according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Called the Windmill House, the home is only 1,300 square feet with two bedrooms and one bath, but has plenty of room around it. The property spans 5.3 lush green acres and is close to Napeague Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

A country kitchen, bedroom and bath are on the main level. The second floor is where the main bedroom sits. The stairs has a rope banister.

“The ground floor opens to an 18-by-18-foot hexagonal living space” with hardwood floors and exposed-beam ceilings, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

There’s also a third floor that serves as a cedar closet which still houses the original mechanics of the windmill.

“Dine alfresco under the stars, cook in your pizza oven just a few steps from the Windmill,” suggests the official listing.

The listing agent is Bobby Rosenbaum of Douglas Elliman, Bridgehampton, New York.

In the 1950s, Monroe and Miller rented out the home at 64 Deep Lane, East Hampton, to escape the paparazzi who were always outside their New York City apartment, according to The Daily Mail.

“They used to sneak away from the other property they were renting and sneak off to the windmill and use it as their love nest,” Rosenbaum told Realtor.com. “They would shake the paparazzi off, because the paparazzi couldn’t see the windmill from the road and didn’t know they were there.”

Writer Kurt Vonnegut and actor Terence Stamp have also rented the space, according to Town & Country.

“The Windmill House is believed to have been built by the descendants of the first Dutch settlers in Amagansett,” according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.