A juice bottle as an Idaho artifact? Famous TikTok skateboarder donates item to museum

A bottle of Ocean Spray juice is now an Idaho museum artifact thanks to TikTok.

In September, the world became obsessed with an Idaho man’s video of him longboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice.

Since then, Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca rose to internet fame and has become an icon. In October, he made headlines when Ocean Spray surprised him with a brand-new truck. Then, Apodaca took part in President Joe Biden’s inauguration in the “Parade Across America.”

Presenting our newest artifact: a bottle of Cran-Raspberry donated and signed by MOI member Nathan Apodaca (Doggface) and Ocean Spray CEO Tom Hayes. Your #goodvibes are always welcome here. Posted by Museum of Idaho on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Now, an iconic part of his TikTok video is an exhibit at the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls, where Apodaca is from.

“Presenting our newest artifact: a bottle of Cran-Raspberry donated and signed by (Museum of Idaho) member Nathan Apodaca (Doggface) and Ocean Spray CEO Tom Hayes,” the museum said Wednesday on Facebook. “Your #goodvibes are always welcome here.”

The bottle of juice will be displayed in the main lobby of the museum, according to the Post-Register. A second signed bottle of cranberry juice will be auctioned off during a museum fundraiser, the Associated Press reported.

“I’ve been coming to this museum since I was a kid,” Apodaca told the Post-Register. “Coming in with my kids and seeing something that has my signature on it, it’s so mind-blowing.”

The new display had some mixed reactions on social media. Some people didn’t understand how a common juice bottle could become a museum artifact.

The Museum of Idaho, however, said good artifacts tell stories about the past, and they’re not necessarily “priceless objects.”

“This one tells how a local man did something during a global pandemic to make 70 million people smile,” the Museum of Idaho said. “That’s something we’ll definitely want in our collection 100 years from now.”