Police officer shot in the Bronx; possible bullet was stopped by vest

NEW YORK — An NYPD officer was shot in the Bronx on Tuesday night, police sources said.

The officer, who was dressed in plainclothes, was shot twice in his lower back at White Plains Road and Lafayette Ave. in Soundview at around 10:30 p.m., sources said.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital by his fellow police officers, where he was conscious and expected to survive, sources said.

He was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, but it wasn’t clear in the immediate aftermath of the shooting whether the vest stopped the bullets, sources said.

Police have taken one suspect in custody and are looking for a possible second suspect, sources said.

Cops have also recovered a gun, sources said.

Police were still investigating the incident late Tuesday.

The shooting comes just over a month after NYPD officer Connor Boalick was shot on Christmas Eve by a woman’s abusive boyfriend in Brooklyn, as the officer encouraged the terrified woman to file charges, cops said.

Boalick was saved by his NYPD-issued vest and left the hospital to spend Christmas with his family.