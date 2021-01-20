Billionaire drops $23 million on one-of-a-kind California megamansion. Have a look

Optometry billionaire Herbet Wertheim dropped $23 million on a unique megamansion in Rancho Santa Fe in California Screen grab from Realtor.com

Optometry billionaire Herbet Wethiem clearly has a thing for mystifying megamansions, judging by his recent $23 million purchase in a high-end residential community in San Diego County.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the mansion was one of the Rancho Santa Fe community’s most priciest homes that has sold and ranked “among the most expensive deals ever closed” in the county.

The 22,500 square-foot mansion — about 20 miles north of San Diego — is unique in its architectural design with six beds and/ 7.5 plus baths that are locked in an almost wackadoodle design.

“Ideally perched atop 33 acres, the most spectacular contemporary house ever constructed in the prestigious Rancho Santa Fe Covenant is introduced to the market,” the listing said.

“The gourmet kitchen is ideal for any entertaining situation yet maintains a warmth and good feel for such a large room. Not surprising, the house is completely self-sufficient with solar panels fully powering the home and amenities, resulting in little to zero cost on the electricity bill. State of the art smart home features simplify life and allow instantaneous remote access.”

An artistic floating staircase leads to the top level and to the primary win of the house which features “features dual bathrooms, dual closets and panoramic views,” the Times said.

Outside on the property, there “are citrus orchards and flora communities that have created a habitat for the indigenous butterflies, bees and humming birds,” the listing reports. There is also a cricket lawn, putting green and stadium style tennis court.

Wertheim is an inventor and billionaire businessman who currently serves as the Founding Chairman of the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, a medical school of Florida International University.