Trump commutes sentence of rapper Kodak Black in last-minute flurry of clemency grants

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Florida rapper Kodak Black, who has served half of a three-year federal sentence for falsifying information on a document used to buy guns from a Miami gun shop.

The commutation was was one of 73 last-minute clemency grants issued at by Trump at midnight Wednesday, the last day of of his term as president.

“President Trump granted a commutation to Bill Kapri, more commonly known as Kodak Black,” the White House wrote in a statement. “Kodak Black is a prominent artist and community leader. This commutation is supported by numerous religious leaders, including Pastor Darrell Scott and Rabbi Schneur Kaplan.”

The statement also cited the support of Lamar Jackson, a Broward County high school football legend who went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens.

The White House also listed Black’s charitable work in its announcement. “In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged,” the statement said. “In addition to these efforts, he has paid for the notebooks of school children, provided funding and supplies to daycare centers, provided food for the hungry, and annually provides for underprivileged children during Christmas.”

Black, 23, has been serving a three-year federal sentence after he pleaded guilty to falsifying information on federal documents used to buy guns from a Miami gun store. Black was arrested in May 2019 just before he was set to perform at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Trump also issued a full pardon to rapper Lil Wayne, who is originally from New Orleans but has maintained a residence in Miami Beach. Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., pleaded guilty in December to illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon after a gold-plated handgun was found in a bag he had on board a chartered flight to Miami, the Miami Herald reported.

“Mr. Carter has exhibited generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks,” the White House said. Former NFL star Deion Sanders urged the pardon, calling Lil Wayne “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, (and) a game changer,” according to the midnight statement.

Wayne had been free on $250,000 bond but faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Black, who legally changed his name from Dieuson Octave to Bill K. Kapri, grew up in Pompano Beach’s Golden Acres public housing complex, has faced numerous legal problems over the past few years, including allegations of sexual assault in South Carolina.

Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, knows President Donald Trump personally after having been a contestant on Trump’s reality show “Celebrity Apprentice" in 2009.

In an email on Friday morning, Cohen said, “We do not have any comment at this time” about the reports of the possible presidential pardon.

Black has also had some celebrity friends appealing for him to be pardoned in recent days. These include Jackson and Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty.

Black, along with late Broward rapper XXXTentacion, Lil Pump, who also endorsed Trump, and others, has been at the forefront of South Florida’s surging hip-hop scene in recent years, but his rise to fame has also played out in parallel with a seemingly constant stream of allegations, arrests and stints behind bars.