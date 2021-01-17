Senate ready for Trump’s impeachment trial, says Sen. Cory Booker

President Trump’s second impeachment trial will move “as quickly as possible,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said Sunday, brushing aside concerns that the process will hamper the Senate’s ability to work on the Biden agenda.

“The American people have a right to expect that we can work on a lot of different fronts, from an economic recession to a pandemic to national security threats, as well as holding a president accountable who persistently lied to the American people,” Booker said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

On Wednesday, Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, with the House of Representatives charging him for his role inciting the violent siege of the Capitol earlier this month.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is yet to send the article of impeachment to the Senate.

“We’re ready to lay out the evidence that the president incited a deadly insurrection that resulted in the loss of lives of five Americans,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.), the House impeachment manager, told ABC’s “This Week.” “So there is, of course, conversations going on between Speaker Pelosi and the Senate, but we’ll be ready to go when it starts.”

Booker said the Senate would be able to confirm Biden’s appointments while conducting the impeachment trial.

“We need to do both at the same time,” he said, adding: “It is constitutionally dangerous not to proceed” with impeachment.