His order wasn’t ready, so customer threatens to shoot up Wingstop, Texas police say

Police in Texas say a man threatened to shoot up a Houston Wingstop after he became upset over his food order. Screengrab: Google Maps

A Wingstop customer threatened to shoot everyone in the Texas restaurant Wednesday after it took too long to receive his order, police say.

Officials responded to the Houston Wingstop following a report that someone had a weapon at the restaurant, Mark Herman, Harris County Constable for precinct four, said in a news release.

When police arrived, witnesses explained that the suspect — later identified as Tommye Nichols, 32 — had left the restaurant in a car. Police located Nichols nearby and pulled him over. Officials say he was in possession of a gun.

During an investigation they learned that Nichols had become upset in the restaurant because his order wasn’t ready and threatened to shoot everyone inside the Wingstop, police said.

Nichols is then accused of walking out to his car and grabbing a handgun before returning inside and demanding to get his food as well as his money back. Police say he also made other threats.

Nichols was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to officials. His bond was set at $60,000.