Georgia’s largest hospital is full — and weighs ‘tough choices’ as COVID cases climb

The CEO of Grady Memorial Hospital said the facility is at capacity and may soon be faced with “tough choices” on providing care as COVID-19 hospitalizations peak. AP

Grady Memorial Hospital says it’s treating a record number of COVID-19 patients as cases and hospitalizations continue to climb across Georgia.

The latest surge is compounded by seasonal illnesses typically seen this time of year, testing capacity limits at “virtually every hospital in the state,” according to Grady Health System CEO John Haupert.

Frontline staff at the hospital are dealing with an “unprecedented need for hospitalizations due to the virus.”

“Grady is full,” Haupert said in an update Wednesday. “For nearly two weeks, our daily count of COVID patients has exceeded our peak numbers from late last summer. If admissions continue to climb, I worry we will face what hospitals in other states grapple with – tough choices on providing care.”

Last week, Georgia reported the fourth-highest rate of coronavirus hospitalizations among states in the nation, according to a White House report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and experts fear the worst is still ahead.

Georgia has reported more than 654,350 cases and 10,500 deaths since the pandemic began, according to data from the state Department of Public Health. As of Thursday morning, hospitalizations topped 45,533 with more than 7,800 patients in the ICU, data show.

In the Atlanta metro area alone, about 90% of in-patient hospital beds are currently in use and 50% of ventilators are also in use, according to local health data.

Surge beds have since been set up at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta. The makeshift hospital, which is being serviced by Grady staff, has admitted 62 patients since Jan. 1 and 42 are receiving care, Haupert said.

Haupert cheered the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, but said vaccinations are only successful if people are willing to get the shot.

“I’ve had mine and encourage you to get yours when you are eligible,” he said in a statement. “Vaccinations, plus masks, handwashing, and social distancing can help ease the tremendous burden hospitals are facing.”