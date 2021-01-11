News briefs

NEW YORK — The New York State Bar Association is looking to revoke the membership of Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer, launching a review of comments he made at a rally that fueled the Capitol riots.

The organization cited Giuliani’s speech before a crowd of pro-Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., last Wednesday, in which the former New York City mayor said, “Let’s have trial by combat.”

“We must address the root cause of this abhorrent incident, the blame for which lies first and foremost with President Donald Trump. But the president did not act alone,” the association said Monday in a statement. “Hours before the angry mob stormed the Capitol walls, Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, addressed a crowd of thousands at the White House, reiterating baseless claims of widespread election fraud in the presidential election and the Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs.”

“NYSBA has a responsibility to defend and protect the rule of law,” the statement continued. “Based on these complaints, and the statement Mr. Giuliani uttered shortly before the attack on the Capitol, NYSBA President Scott M. Karson has launched an inquiry pursuant to the Association’s bylaws to determine whether Mr. Giuliani should be removed from the membership rolls of the Association.”

The association said it has received hundreds of complaints about Giuliani over the last few months for helping Trump “cast doubt on the veracity of the 2020 presidential election.”

“No person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of any state, territory or possession thereof, or of any political subdivision therein, by force or other illegal means, shall be a member of the Association,” the organization said.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will publish a book on antitrust – the latest sign that ascendant Democrats will turn up the heat on big tech in 2021.

The book, ”Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age” will be published by Knopf in April.

“Corporate consolidation, monopoly power, dark money, and rising levels of income inequality are problems that require a newly invigorated pro-competition agenda,” said Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights.

“My book traces the history of America’s antitrust movement, explaining why it mattered when the Sherman Antitrust Act was passed by Congress in 1890 and why it matters even more today. It shows how new laws and more effective enforcement are essential to protecting American consumers and free enterprise.”

Klobuchar’s Senate colleagues have vowed to impose new regulations on big tech following the riots at the U.S. Capitol. The tech giants, meanwhile, have more aggressively policed misinformation than in recent years. Most notably, Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump from its platform.

Regulation of big tech has received rare bipartisan support in Washington.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sea turtle weighing up to 800 pounds was found dead Saturday on the Outer Banks, and experts are puzzled over what caused its death.

The animal was identified as a leatherback sea turtle — an ancient species unchanged since the dinosaur eras — and a photo shows it was found amid the sea grasses on the Pamlico Sound side of Hatteras Island.

The nonprofit Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation said one of its volunteers found the dead turtle.

"It is fresh dead and I didn't see any obvious signs of trauma," the group said Saturday on Facebook. "Samples were taken for an aging study, but we won't really know why it died. It is also in a pretty rough location for necropsy and moving a 600 to 800 pound turtle by hand isn't likely. They are beautiful creatures that we know so little about."

Cold-stunned sea turtles — those paralyzed by a sudden drop in water temperature — are often found along the North Carolina coast this time of year. But that was unlikely in this case, according to Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation.

"Normally they are greens, Kemps (ridley) or loggerheads," the group said. "Leatherbacks can handle colder water so we really don't know what happened here."

The Frisco-based group treats ill and injured wildlife on Hatteras Island to "restore animals to good health, then release them back into the wild."

Leatherbacks are the world's largest sea turtle, known to grow to 1,000 pounds and 5.5 feet in length, according to NOAA Fisheries. The species is "highly migratory," traveling 10,000 miles annually.

"They are the only species of sea turtle that lack scales and a hard shell and are named for their tough rubbery skin and have existed in their current form since the age of the dinosaurs," N

