Jeep flips in front of cop because of ‘small amount of frost,’ Nebraska video shows

A tense video shows a Jeep spin out of control in front of a state trooper before flipping into a ditch.

Nebraska State Patrol dash cam video captured footage of the driver on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln on Monday morning when suddenly the vehicle weaved to one side of the road and then the other.

The trooper slowed down and avoided a collision as the driver apparently struggled to gain control. Then the Jeep flipped once on the side of the interstate and came to a stop.

“Even a small amount of frost can cause problems on the roadway,” Nebraska State Patrol said. “When there’s any kind of frozen precipitation on the ground, use extra caution on the road.”

Neither the driver nor passenger sustained any injuries in the crash because both wore seat belts, authorities said.