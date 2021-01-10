Schumer warns of potential for additional attacks by extremist groups

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warned that extremist groups could be planning further attacks following their storming of the Capitol on Wednesday and called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation to remain on guard.

“The threat of violent extremist groups remains high and the next few weeks are critical in our democratic process with the upcoming inauguration at the U.S. Capitol to swear in President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” according to a statement released by Schumer on Sunday.

Schumer spoke to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Saturday and urged the agency to “relentlessly pursue the mob of violent insurrectionists” who attacked the Capitol.

“Given that the same incendiary, dangerous rhetoric online that occurred before January 6, which proved to be a warning of the insurrectionist attack, has only escalated since, I impressed upon Director Wray the vitalness of the FBI to work with other federal and state agencies to remain highly proactive and extremely vigilant to defend our democracy,” Schumer said, according to the statement.