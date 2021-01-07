National
‘Escape from the ordinary:’ Check out this mushroom-shaped house on market for $295K
Enjoy bizarre architectural designs that look like something straight out of a Lewis Carroll brainstorm? Then this house might be right up your alley.
This strange house in Forked River, New Jersey, looks like a mushroom “hugging the earth,” SF Gate says – and it can be yours for only $295,000.
“It’s completely unique. I’ve never seen anything like it,” says the listing agent, Jeffrey Connell, according to SF Gate. “The roof is almost like the Opera House in Sydney.”
The two-bedroom, one-bath house built in 1972 sits on a .28-acre lot and measures about 1,400 square feet.
“Escape from the ordinary!” the listing said. “Own one of the most unique homes ever built from the mushroom-inspired exterior to the natural wood and soaring ceilings, this home is sure to inspire your thirst for living. Large second-floor bedroom will make you feel like a kid again.”
The house comes with a full basement that can be used as a storage space. Outside are two decks, one with a hot tub, that are surrounded by lawns. A two-car garage is also on the property.
“Your first impression is that it defies your sense of a normal house, because it has a soaring two-story area where the main living space is,” Connell said to SF Gate.
