Dr. Dre admitted to hospital in LA after signs of a possible brain aneurysm

LOS ANGELES — Dr. Dre was undergoing medical treatment Tuesday after being admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with a possible brain aneurysm, two sources familiar with his condition said.

The legendary rap artist and producer turned music mogul was considered to be in stable condition at the Los Angeles hospital after undergoing testing, according to one of the sources who asked not to be named because the person was not authorized to discuss the medical matter.

The rapper, 55, whose real name is Andre Young, rose to fame with N.W.A from the streets of Compton and went on to become a top producer and the co-founder of Beats Electronics, a venture that turned him into a billionaire. After TMZ.com revealed that Dre was hospitalized, N.W.A co-founder Ice Cube tweeted, “Send your love and prayers.”

Dre, according to a source, had been in the intensive care unit at one point.

The medical emergency comes amid an escalating divorce battle with his longtime spouse, Nicole Young, who is seeking $2 million a month in spousal support and $5 million in lawyer fees.

Dre became one of Los Angeles’ best-known public figures as his empire of music interests expanded over the decades. in 2013, Dre donated $70 million to the University of Southern California with fellow music mogul Jimmy Iovine to found the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

Recording artist LL Cool J, who rose in the same period as Dre, tweeted that the music producer was “recovering nicely.”