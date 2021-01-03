Minnesota sees 53 more COVID deaths, 2,714 new cases in two-day report

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is reporting 53 new deaths and 2,714 new coronavirus cases, the state Health Department said Sunday morning.

Because of last week's holiday, the numbers released Sunday cover two days, Friday and Saturday.

The state's two-day count of new cases came on a very high volume of about 96,425 newly completed tests.

As of Sunday, 57,017 Minnesotans have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The shots first arrived in the state in mid-December, with health care workers and long-term care residents among the first group to be inoculated.

Since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota last March, the state's tallies include 420,544 total positive cases, 22,095 hospitalizations and 5,430 deaths.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 35 of the newly announced deaths, and 3,499 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Numbers released Sunday show health care workers have accounted for 32,574 positive cases. More than 403,419 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. People at greatest risk include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.