Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19, report says

Talk show host Larry King is reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles.

King, 87, is being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, ABC News reported Saturday.

The Brooklyn born King hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN from 1985 to 2010 and more recently, helmed “Larry King Now” on Ora TV.

King’s health woes have been well documented. He has suffered cardiac problems going back to 1987, had lung cancer in 2017, angioplasty and a stroke in 2019.

The oft-married King is in the process of divorcing his seventh wife, Shawn King, who is 26 years his junior.

King’s most recent Twitter post was Nov. 26, when he shared an image of himself and his two sons while wearing a black Los Angeles Dodgers hat.

“Happy Thanksgiving! I’m thankful for my boys,” he wrote.

King suffered a double tragedy last summer when two of his children died. His son Andy died of a heart attack at age 65, and his daughter Chaia died of cancer at 51.

A representative for King did not reply to a Daily News request for comment.