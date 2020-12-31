Casey Anthony opens private investigation business in Florida, registered to home of former O.J. Simpson investigator

Casey Anthony, the Florida woman who was acquitted of the 2008 murder of her 2-year-old daughter has opened a private investigations business in Florida.

Anthony, 34, has filed paperwork to open Case Research & Consulting Services, LLC, in West Palm Beach on Friday, the Orlando Sentinel reported Wednesday.

The business is registered at the home of Patrick McKenna, who served as the lead investigator on her defense team during her 2011 trial and worked for the defense on O.J. Simpson’s murder trial.

Casey Anthony was acquitted of the murder of her daughter, Caylee.

Anthony previously told the Associated Press that she did “online social media searches and other investigative work” for McKenna, but she is unlikely to be able to get a private investigator’s license in Florida because of the felony convictions stemming from Caylee’s murder investigation.

The tot was reported missing on July 15, 2008, by her maternal grandmother, Cindy, who told police that she hadn’t seen Caylee in 31 days and that Casey’s car smelled like a dead body.

Her body was found in a wooded area near Anthony’s house in mid-December with a blanket inside a laundry bag.

The six-week trial, turned into a circus because of the national media attention, ended in July 2011. Anthony was acquitted of murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child, but found guilty on four counts of providing false information to law enforcement officers during the investigation.