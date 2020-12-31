Black man wrongfully detained by maskless Virginia cops now has COVID, attorney says

The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating online video showing officers detain a Black man they accused of using stolen credit cards at a shopping mall. Screengrab from Shaun King / Facebook

A man is battling COVID-19 days after being handcuffed and wrongfully detained by police at a mall in Virginia Beach, according to his lawyer.

Jamar Mackey — whose detainment was captured on video — tested positive for the virus on Christmas Eve and is now isolating at home with mild symptoms including “a low-grade fever and cough,” Portsmouth attorney Don Scott told The Virginian-Pilot.

It’s unclear when Mackey was exposed, but Scott said he suspects it’s the result of his run-in with two unmasked officers at the Lynnhaven Mall on Dec. 19.

Video shared widely online shows Mackey, who is Black having a sit-down lunch with his family in the mall’s food court when police handcuff him.

“He was healthy before this, and he and his family have been very careful,” Scott said, according to The Virginian-Pilot. “His mask was down at the time because he was eating. The officers never gave him a chance to pull it back up, and they weren’t wearing masks.”

Remember the man wrongfully accused and destained by @VAPD in Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach? @JamarMackey has tested positive for #coronavirus. He has symptoms and is concerned for his entire family. What @VBPD had to say @WAVY_News at 11 pm. pic.twitter.com/PF4LhqSHDV — Regina Mobley (@ReginaMobley757) December 30, 2020

Mackey’s fiancée, Shantel Covil, filmed the incident and later posted it online. In the video, she and Mackey repeatedly tell the officer, “Y’all got the wrong person” as they lead the handcuffed man through the crowded food court and outside for questioning.

There, they are met by another officer— who also wasn’t wearing a mask.

One of the officers tells Mackey he fits the description of a credit card fraud suspect with dreadlocks and all-black clothing. Minutes later, he’s released with an apology after officers realize they had the wrong person in custody.

“This is how we get treated in 2020,” Mackey says in the video. “This is why we’re fighting. This is what we march for. This is why we say Black lives matter.”

Covil said her fiancé was tested on Dec. 22 “out of concern for his health,” according to WAVY.

She, too, believes their family was exposed during the mall incident, though it has not been confirmed. Covil told the news station she has since tested negative, but is still monitoring their teenage son and 8-week-old infant for symptoms.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate addressed the incident in a Dec. 21 news conference and acknowledged the officer in question wasn’t wearing a face mask — which is a violation of the department’s policy, WVEC reported.

Neudigate said the violation “will be addressed,” but declined to confirm if the officers involved have COVID-19, citing health privacy laws.