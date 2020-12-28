TikTok made its own ‘Ratatouille’ musical — now it has an all-star cast. How to watch

“Ratatouille”

TikTok has tapped Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady and a slew of other Broadway big names to star in the platform’s first fan-made, crowdsourced musical.

“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical,” also dubbed the Ratousical, will begin streaming Friday for a one-time performance to benefit The Actors Fund, a nonprofit that supports performers and other entertainment industry employees.

The star-studded lineup also includes Adam Lambert, Priscilla Lopez, Owen Tabaka, Kevin Chamberlin, André De Shields and several others, production company Seaview announced Monday.

The rat's out of the hat! Say "bonjour" to the cast of #RatatouilleMusical! Get your tickets today to Ratatouille: The Ticket Musical, produced by @ThisIsSeaview, only on @TodayTix to support @TheActorsFund. https://t.co/3YxozrE7Hd pic.twitter.com/rxKmHiWovm — Ratatouille Musical (@ratatousical) December 28, 2020

“ ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ uniquely lets Gen Z know that Broadway is watching and they are seen: as creators, as fans, and as future audiences,” according to a statement posted on the company’s website. “This event provides a once in a lifetime opportunity to harness this extraordinary outpouring of creativity and galvanize the energy behind this viral moment to create an unexpected, unprecedented, landmark response.”

The musical production is based on the animated 2007 Disney/Pixar film which tells the story of Remy the rat, a food enthusiast with dreams of becoming a chef at a famous Parisian restaurant.

The show was thought up by several musical theater fans and performers “who collaborated on original songs, lyrics and ideas to turn an animated, non-musical film into a two-act Broadway-style show,” The Associated Press reported.

Several TikTok creators including Emily Jacobsen, Blake Rouse and Jess Siswick will also have their musical and artistic works featured in the benefit concert, according to The Verge. It was Jacobsen’s original “Remy the Ratatouille” song on TikTok that helped spark “Ratatouille” mania earlier this year.

The catchy ditty was picked up, remixed and recreated by more Broadway fans, actors, singers, composers and choreographers on the platform who found themselves out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Finding new outlets for creative collaboration has never been more imperative than it is right now,” Seaview CEO Greg Nobile said in a statement, Deadline reported. “We can’t wait to share what these remarkable creators have dreamt up which will now allow them to benefit other artists through the vital work of The Actors Fund.”

The “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” will begin streaming at 7 p.m. ET Friday for 72 hours only, according to Deadline. Fans can buy tickets Monday exclusively at TodayTix.com