Magic rally to beat Wizards again, improve to 3-0

The Orlando Magic showed some more fourth-quarter mettle.

Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross each scored 26 points and the Magic rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 120-113 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena during the second game of a back-to-back set.

The win improved the Magic to 3-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season and Orlando has relied on fourth-quarter rallies in each victory.

Nikola Vucevic gave Orlando a 114-113 lead on a short hook shot with 25.1 seconds left. Wizards guard Bradley Beal missed a contested layup before Evan Fournier hit two free throws for a 116-113 edge.

Beal then missed a 3 contested by Vucevic and Dwayne Bacon secured the rebound. Bacon was fouled and made two free throws.

Fultz secured the win with a steal on the ensuing in-bounds play, followed by two free throws.

Orlando hit 37 of 38 free-throw attempts and outscored Washington by 26 points from the foul line.

Washington used a 26-9 run during a 6:32 stretch of the quarter to go up by 13, its largest of the game to that point.

The lead later reached 17 after a hook shot by Robyn Lopez as Washington outscored Orlando 34-15 in the quarter.

Cole Anthony hit two free throws and assisted on baskets by Khem Birch and Michael Carter-Williams to spark a 10-0 run as Orlando pulled within 94-87 with 8:49 to play.

And the Magic kept coming. Ross drained a 3 to pull the Magic within 3, at 99-96, and they later took a 108-107 lead on two Fournier free throws with 2:57 to play.

The Wizards went up 113-110 on a Raul Neto layup but didn’t score again and Vucevic’s short hook shot over Thomas Bryan put Orlando ahead to stay.

Orlando closes out its three-game road trip Tuesday when it takes on the Thunder in Oklahoma City. The game tips off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Florida.